MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Thought Technology Ltd., a global leader in psychophysiological monitoring and rehabilitation technology, will exhibit its flagship ProComp and MyOnyx systems at the upcoming Association of Academic Physiatrists Annual Meeting, February 17-21, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, bringing innovative, evidence‑based tools directly to clinicians specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation. For more than 50 years, Thought Technology has supported healthcare professionals with flexible, research‑driven instrumentation designed to enhance assessment, treatment, and patient engagement. At this year’s conference, the company will highlight how its solutions integrate seamlessly into physiatry practices, supporting personalized rehabilitation programs and improved functional outcomes. Featured Technologies ProComp Series – Comprehensive Physiological Assessment & Training The ProComp family of multi‑channel physiological monitoring systems provides clinicians with real‑time insight into muscle activity, autonomic function, and movement patterns. With customizable software modules and a wide range of sensors, ProComp systems support:
Helen Mavros, Sales and Marketing Director
[email protected]
http://www.thoughttechnology.com MAR1302-00 SOURCE Thought Technology
- Surface EMG for neuromuscular assessment and re‑education
- Biofeedback‑based interventions for pain, posture, and motor control
- Functional evaluations to guide treatment planning
- Data‑driven progress tracking to enhance patient motivation
- EMG‑triggered stimulation for motor relearning
- Strengthening and relaxation protocols for musculoskeletal rehabilitation
- Pelvic floor therapy applications
- Patient‑centered training programs that extend beyond the clinic
