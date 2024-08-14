Home

WATCH: Thousands March In ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Rallies In Kashmir On Independence Day Eve

Thousands of people in Kashmir marched hoisting the national flag in Tiranga rallies which were held across the Valley on the eve of the 78th Independence Day as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

‘Tiranga’ rallies were held across Kashmir on the eve of 78th Independence Day. (Images: X/Screengrab)

Kashmir’s streets were dotted with the Tricolour on Wednesday as thousands marched with the national flag in ‘Tiranga’ rallies, which were organised across the Valley as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

In Srinagar, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a walkathon on the road along the famous Dal Lake in the morning. The ‘Tiranga’ rally was flagged off and led by IG, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav, officials said.

The 3-km walkathon commenced from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and concluded at ghat no. 13 on Boulevard Road, they said, adding that CRPF personnel, including women personnel of all battalions of Srinagar Sector, participated in the walkathon.

Believe me this is Kashmir today Once someone said, there would be no one to hold Tiranga 🇮🇳 in hand in #Kashmir if Article 370 is abrogated Now after 5 years, there isn’t a single place in Kashmir where the tricolour 🇮🇳 isn’t flying#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/comtWyiwXf — The Hangul (@TheHangul_) August 14, 2024

A similar ‘Tiranga’ bike rally was organised by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised in nearby Batamaloo area of Srinagar city in which local citizens also participated.

Schools across Kashmir valley, private as well as state-run, also organised Tiranga rallies in which thousands of students, boys and girls, marched on the roads carrying the national flag with pride, officials said.

Tiranga Rally in Kashmir: A Celebration of Unity and Patriotism In a vibrant display of patriotism and unity, school children of Kangan recently participated in a grand “Tiranga Rally” organized conjointly by Wussan Battalion and

Ex Servicemen of the Kangan Sub division.The… pic.twitter.com/pXOZF9xNnL — Kashmir Diaries (@ToofaniBaba1) August 14, 2024

Tiranga rallies were also held in Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag and Shopian districts.

A massive ‘Tiranga’ rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, was organised in Watergam, Rafiabad area of the north Kashmir district in which thousands marched with the national flag.

Baramulla Creates history as 1000s join a Mega #TirangaRally in Watergam,with a 2.5km tricolor, carried proudly by the enthusiastic people! DC B’la @mingasherpa, officers, students & locals march in a powerful show of patriotism! @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk @ddnewsSrinagar @ANI pic.twitter.com/kWITYGv8TK — Deputy Commissioner Baramulla (@DCBaramulla) August 14, 2024

The participants carried a 2.5-km-long Tricolour, chanted slogans and sang patriotic songs as they marched through the streets with the national flag.

Officials said famous historical places and monuments, including Martand Sun Temple in the Mattan area of Anantnag, were illuminated in colours of the national flag on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

#KNSupdate ● Continuing #HarGharTiranga campaign,Tral, District Pulwama witnessed Mega Tiranga Rally, uniting thousands of spirited participants under the aegis of Tiranga. Celebrating national pride and echoing the spirit of Bharat , bathed in the colours of 🇮🇳.@HMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/MgdIOmhtrG — KNS (@KNSKashmir) August 12, 2024

Security has been beefed up in the Kashmir Valley to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations. A security blanket has been thrown around the venue for the main function here which will be presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

