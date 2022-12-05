MPC will take into account the gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates, the foodgrain production estimates, inflation projection, global economic activity and other factors.

Three-Day RBI MPC Meet Commences Today. | 10 KEY POINTS

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India will begin today its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, which will continue till Wednesday. After the meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to announce the final rate hike of 2022 to curb inflation. The central bank has already hiked the repo rate by 190 basis points since May to 5.9 per cent.

KEY POINTS ABOUT RBI MPC MEETING

Despite a series of rate hikes, the CPI-based inflation stands above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent Experts are expecting the MPC to hike repo rate by 25-35 basis points. In October, retail inflation was 6.77 per cent as against 7.41 per cent the previous month. Under the flexible inflation targeting framework introduced in 2016, the RBI is deemed to have failed in managing price rises if the CPI-based inflation is outside the 2-6 per cent range for three quarters in a row. MPC will take into account the gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates, the foodgrain production estimates, inflation projection, global economic activity and other factors. In October, retail inflation was 6.77 per cent as against 7.41 per cent the previous month. As per a Reuters poll of economists, the central bank will likely raise interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points, to 6.25 percent. “Though the consensus is a hike of 35 bps on 7 December, a 50 bps hike cannot be ruled out. US payroll data on 2 December will be a decider,” said Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Figures released last week showed that India’s GDP expansion for July-September quarter slowed down to 6.3 per cent, from 8.4 per cent a year earlier and 13.5 per cent in the previous quarter, owing to slower growth of manufacturing and mining sectors. The MPC had met on November 3, to discuss what it would tell the central government on the reasons why it was not able to restrain the inflation.



