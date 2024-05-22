NationalPolitics

Three Dead, Several Injured As Auto Collides With Truck In Bihar’s Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi: A tragic incident has emerged from Bihar where three people lost their lives and as many as six were injured after the auto they were traveling in collided with a truck on Tuesday night. The mishap took place near Sitamarhi’s Mohanpur Chowk.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and investigating the matter.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

 




