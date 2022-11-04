Three-Way Clash at Box Office For Audience

Movie review live updates: There are three movies releasing in theatres this weekend – Mili, Phone Bhoot and Double XL. All three stories are starkly different from each other and have relied on a lot of promotions from organising events in schools and colleges to media interviews. It will be interesting how these films fair at the Box Office considering it’s a three-way clash for Hindi movies that has taken place at the ticket window after a long time.Also Read – Mili Screening: Rekha Showers Love on Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday And Sharvari Attend – See Pics

MILI MOVIE REVIEW LIVE UPDATES

Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal, is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film follows the journey of a nurse who gets stuck in a freezer and fights to stay alive. The film is riding solely on the power of the storyline.

DOUBLE XL MOVIE REVIEW LIVE UPDATES

Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra, is a film that talks about body shaming and insecurities. Directed by Satram Ramani, it follows the story of two women living in different socio-cultural environments but fighting the same kind of people who are forcing them to look down upon their bodies.

PHONE BHOOT MOVIE REVIEW LIVE UPDATES

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is a horror comedy. It features Katrina in the role of a ghost who has come back to two desi ghostbusters with a mission of taking revenge on baba and helping the other spirits get moksha. Watch this space for Twitter live review for Mili, Phone Bhoot and Double XL as the first day, the first show begins in many cities!