Sunday, November 6, 2022
Three-Wheeler EVs to make a mark in Kolkata

Three-Wheeler EVs to make a mark in Kolkata – Thanks to Evazon, Mega solution that saves you from burning holes in your pocket and in Ozone
Kolkata, West Bengal: Evazon, today announced Evato, a new player in the transportation app industry. Evato is an on-demand transportation service that hires only Electric three-wheeler vehicles to serve their customer base and offers a new way for passengers to hail cabs and avail ridesharing services in a cost-efficient, fuel-efficient, environmentally safe and sustainable way.
“We aim to transform environment, lives and businesses,” says Tulika Sharma, Director at Evazon India Pvt. Ltd. “Our strong design technical and aftersales capabilities have established our credibility as a trusted EV player across the two, three and four wheelers’ categories.”

