Thumkeshwari Shanaya Kapoor Grooves to Bijuriya Bijuriya Netizens Hail Her Bedhadak Dance Moves Watch

Shanaya Kapoor Grooves to ‘Bijuriya Bijuriya’: Shanaya Kapoor recently showcased her dance moves as she grooved to desi dhol at Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani’s engagement celebrations. The star kid who makes her Bollywood debut with Karaj Johar’s production Bedhadak channelized her inner Bollywood diva as she danced her heart out. In a video shared by her mother Maheep Kapoor that is breaking the internet Shanaya can be seen smiling and dancing to Sonu Nigam’s Bijuriya Bijuriya. Her brother Jahaan and father Sanjay Kapoor are also seen in full-on party mode at the ceremony.
Maheep took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “There was only love in that room last night ❤️ #engaged💍 #SheSaidYes ❤️🥂 @vedika.karnani @rishi_sujan ❤️❤️❤️.” As Shanaya rocked the party while dancing to the dhol beats she looked ravishing and vivacious. The actor donned a stunning brown saree teamed with hot off-shoulder, corset-style velvet blouse. Her drop-dead-gorgeous looks in the jaw-dropping pictures and videos from the engagement bring the much-needed glam quotient. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire me emojis impressed by Shanaya’s desi dance. A netizen also reposted the clip on twitter and captioned it, ‘Thumkeshwari.’
CHECK OUT A NETIZEN’S REACTION TO SHANAYA KAPOOR’S DANCING CLIP:
Thumkeshwari 💘💘#shanayakapoor #shanaya #shanayakapoor02 pic.twitter.com/zfuGh8lsHH
— Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) December 17, 2022
Shanaya is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter and Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin sister. She is close friends with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.
