Delhi Weather Update: Thunderstorm With Light To Moderate Intensity Rain Expected On Friday Evening

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for the Delhi NCR region, predicting thunderstorms with light rain within the next two hours. The IMD report has also

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for the Delhi NCR region, predicting thunderstorms with light rain within the next two hours. The IMD report has also said that the rain intensity will vary, with most areas experiencing light to moderate showers.

Residents should be prepared for heavier downpours in isolated locations. The IMD has also warned of gusty winds of 40–60 kilometers per hour blowing over the area, potentially causing disruptions in the isolated areas near the national capital region.

Notably, the IMD advisory has covered the regions of Delhi NCR, including Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other NCR districts. Additionally, districts in Haryana like Sohna, Palwal, and Nuh, along with Bhiwari in Rajasthan, fall under the warning zone.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida,… pic.twitter.com/JdjK5KKF5F — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours: IMD Hailstorm/Precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 1 hour” says IMD.

Temperature May Be Above normal, Heat Wave Conditions Expected In April and May

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures may be above normal and heat wave conditions are expected in the months of April and May. IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that there is a forecast of heavy rainfall today in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD said that very light rainfall is expected in Delhi in a few days.

Responding to a question relating to summer this year, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that it will be too early to say anything now but he expected that the temperature will be above normal and heat wave conditions are expected in the months of April and May.

“We are expecting above-normal temperatures as we are approaching April. In April, we will experience heat wave conditions over the central part of the country,” he said.

“May is the warmest month of the seasons and the country may experience heat waves over northwest and central India,” he further said while adding that “as per our long-term predictions, there will be abnormal temperatures and heat wave conditions may prevail over the central part of the country for the next two-three months.”

