Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Forecasted By IMD For THIS Period

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

(ANI File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Weather: Parts of Andhra Pradesh will likely witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for five days from June 15 to 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, with heavy rainfall expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Winds gusting up to 40 km/h are anticipated in these areas for the coming five days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four to five days,” said the Met Department in a press release.

Similar weather conditions are anticipated in the northwest Bay of Bengal, areas of Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining regions of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and certain areas of Bihar.

According to the weather department, the northern boundary of the monsoon is currently extending through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, and Islampur. Additionally, it has been observed that the trough stretching from Rayalaseema to the central Bay of Bengal, and further across the west-central Bay of Bengal, is persisting at an altitude ranging from 3.1 km to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

