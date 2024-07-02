Thunderstorms Predicted for Parts of Andhra Pradesh Between These Days

Home

Andhra Pradesh Rains: Thunderstorms Predicted for Parts of State Between These Days

According to the Met Department, the Southwest Monsoon has covered the whole country six days in advance.

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from July 2 to 6. According to the Met department, the thunderstorms are expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

Strong winds reaching up to speeds of 40 km per hour (kmph) have been predicted to blow in these regions.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today, July 2. Thus, it covered the entire country on July 2, against the normal date of July 8,” said the Met Department in a press release.

The lower tropospheric south-westerly and westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Meanwhile, the weather department said Andhra Pradesh received ‘large excess’ rainfall in the month of June, amounting to a monthly cumulative rainfall of 152.1 mm, which is 62 percent more than the normal cumulative rainfall of 94.1 mm.

Unlike coastal Andhra Pradesh region, which received only ‘excess’ rainfall cumulatively, the entire Rayalaseema region received ‘large excess’ rainfall in June.

Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyala, Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati and Kadapa districts in Rayalaseema received ‘large excess’ rainfall.











