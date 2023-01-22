Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumars Heist Drama Crosses Rs 100 Cr Milestone in India

Home

Entertainment

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar’s Heist Drama Crosses Rs 100 Cr Milestone in India – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Thunivu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s film had a fantastic theatre run as it crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone on the 11th day at the box office – Check detailed collection reports!

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar’s Heist Drama Crosses Rs 100 Cr Milestone in India – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup



Thinvu Box Office Collection Day 11: Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar, continues to earn in the double digits on day eleven of its theatrical run, which is phenomenal and unusual for most movies. The H. Vinoth-directed and Boney Kapoor-produced film Thunivu witnessed a significant increase of Rs 4 crore on the eleventh day. The heist drama garnered more than Rs 210 crore worldwide in its first week at the box office, and business is still robust.

THINVU 10 DAYS BOX OFFICE COLLECTION IN INDIA

Day 1: Rs 24.4 crore

Day 2: 11.8 crore

Day 3: Rs 8.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 11 crore

Day 5: Rs 11.9 crore

Day 6: Rs 10.8 crore

Day 7: Rs 9.55 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.6 crore

Day 9: Rs 2.4 crore

Day 10: Rs 2.45 crore

The movie’s impressive box office performance is just another triumph for the South Indian film industry, which has been dominating.

THINVU’S BOX OFFICE COLLECTION REPORTS

#Thunivu goes past Valimai and Beast footfalls in less than 2 weeks 💥 The Gangstaa is on a roll with another landmark achievement unlocked 🥳 Will announce later today!!! #ThunivuAtRajendra #ThunivuPongal — Umaa Rajendra Cinemas (@UmaaRajendra) January 22, 2023

Thunivu underwent a significant opening in Tamil Nadu and the international market but it will be fascinating to see how the buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan holds up at the box office when it opens in theatres on January 25.

In the action-packed movie Thunivu, Ajith Kumar plays a bank robber who holds up a bank with a gun. In his very first scene, Ajith commands the audience’s attention. The actor uses extravagant and dramatic body language and dialogue.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Thinvu!



