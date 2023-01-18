Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Thala Ajith Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India

Home

Entertainment

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: Thala Ajith’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India, Drops Slightly on Tuesday – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7 Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup of Week 1. Thala Ajith’s film, which faced a clash with Thalapthy Vijay’s Varisu, dropped a bit on Tuesday. Here’s how much it collected in the first week in India.

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7 Thala Ajith’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India, Drops Slightly on Tuesday – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 7: There are no signs of Thala Ajith‘s Thunivu stopping anytime soon at the Box Office. The film has neared the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week and will be making a century in the domestic market before the second weekend begins.

Thunivu has earned a total of around Rs 87.20 crore by the end of week 1 in India. It has already crossed RS 150 crore worldwide. On Tuesday, the film saw a drop and collected in single-digit for the first time since its release. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Thunivu earned Rs 9 crore on Tuesday.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THUNIVU IN INDIA:

Wednesday: Rs 24.4 crore Thursday: Rs 11.8 crore Friday: Rs 8.3 crore Saturday: Rs 11 crore Sunday: Rs 11.9 crore Monday: Rs 10.8 crore Tuesday: Rs 9 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 87.20 crore

Interestingly, while Thunivu is enjoying a fabulous run, Vijay’s Varisu is also showing tremendous gains at the Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in India within its first week and is now eyeing a grand second weekend total. Both films are running around Rs 150 crore worldwide after their first week of business.

Varisu and Thunivu hit the screens as special Pongal releases last week. The other festive releases in South India – Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya – are also doing fantastic business in their respective regions. The year has definitely begun on a stupendous note for at least South Indian Box Office. With the release of Pathaan and Shehzaada ahead, it will be interesting to see how the North Box Office manages to kick-start the year. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu!



