BEIJING

Jan. 26, 2026

The Company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) on January 22, 2026, to appeal the Notice and to address compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. This hearing request has stayed the delisting of the Company’s securities pending the Panel’s decision. Consequently, the Company’s securities will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market while the appeal process is pending.

On January 22, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that the hearing is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2025. The Company intends to present a plan to regain compliance to the Panel. However, there are no assurances that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or any other Nasdaq listing standards, that Nasdaq will grant the Company any extension of time to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, or that any such appeal to the Panel will be successful, as applicable.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:



TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd



Investor Relations Department

