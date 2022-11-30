Ticket Fares of Bharat Gaurav Trains Likely To Be Slashed By 20-30%. Here’s Why

IRCTC Latest News: The transporter till now has managed to operate just one service of the train on the Ramayana circuit. The AC-3 tier fare for an 18-day tour on the Bharat Gaurav tourist train is Rs 62,000.

The approval of the Railways to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to reduce fares of the special train comes barely a year after the service was launched.

IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways officials said that the ticket fares of the Bharat Gaurav trains are likely to be slashed by 20-30 per cent after low occupancy forced the IRCTC to cancel at least two of its special tour packages. However, sources close to the development said that a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.

The approval of the Railways to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to reduce fares of the special train comes barely a year after the service was launched.

The transporter till now has managed to operate just one service of the train on the Ramayana circuit. The AC-3 tier fare for an 18-day tour in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train is Rs 62,000.

While the train was launched to give a “concerted thrust to efforts for promotion of domestic tourism through provision of better-quality coaches and viable tour packages”, the sources said, the high fares pushed it as a “luxury brand” for a certain section of people.

“Approval has been given to make the fares of sleeper and AC-3 classes cheaper. IRCTC will take a final decision on this soon. It will be cheaper by at least 20-30 per cent. After this, the tour operator will announce it,” a source told news agency PTI.

“The problem is that the fares are too high for an average middle-class traveller. Also, they were used to availing the Bharat Darshan trains which were much cheaper,” the source added.

So far, the Railways has cancelled two planned services — the Bharat Gaurav Special Shri Jagannath Yatra Rail Tour, which was to commence on November 8, and the second Ramayana Circuit Bharat Gaurav train — due to lack of occupancy.



