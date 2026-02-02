- The total market size of TIGIT inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.
- In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the TIGIT inhibitors market among the 7MM.
- The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Renal cell carcinoma, Non-small cell lung cancer, Colorectal cancer, Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, Melanoma, Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, Endometrial cancer, Hepatocellular carcinoma, and others.
- In 2024, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the US were around 205K.
- Leading TIGIT inhibitors companies, such as Arcus Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Compugen, Coherus Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo, and others, are developing novel TIGIT inhibitors that can be available in the TIGIT inhibitors market in the coming years.
- Some of the key TIGIT inhibitors in clinical trials include Domvanalimab, Rilvegostomig, Casdozokitug (CHS-388), COM902, and others.
- Rising Cancer Burden Worldwide: The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, particularly solid tumors like non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and other hard-to-treat malignancies, is a major demand driver. Conventional therapies often fail to provide long-term responses, creating unmet clinical needs that TIGIT inhibitors aim to address through immune modulation.
- Growth of Immuno-Oncology and Checkpoint Therapy Adoption: Immune checkpoint inhibitors (e.g., PD-1/PD-L1) have become the standard of care in many cancers. TIGIT inhibitors complement these therapies by targeting additional immune pathways, enhancing anti-tumor responses, especially in combination regimens. This synergy is a central rationale shaping R&D investment and clinical strategies.
- Strategic Partnerships Strengthening TIGIT Development: Partnerships like Arcus-Gilead’s domvanalimab collaboration provide manufacturing scale, regulatory expertise, and a valuable annual R&D commitment.
- Key TIGIT Inhibitors in the Clinical Trial Pipeline: Several promising candidates in the TIGIT inhibitor clinical pipeline include domvanalimab from Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences, rilvegostomig developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Compugen and Daiichi Sankyo, Casdozokitug (CHS-388) from Coherus Biosciences, COM902 by Compugen, and others.
- Currently, there is no approved TIGIT inhibitor, highlighting a significant unmet need in immuno-oncology.
- Targeting TIGIT has enabled the development of novel immunotherapies with dual mechanisms of action that combine checkpoint blockade with immune activation.
- TIGIT-directed approaches allow for selective targeting of the tumor microenvironment and demonstrate synergy with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors.
- These therapeutic strategies enhance antitumor immunity, reduce systemic toxicity, and help overcome immune evasion driven by alternative checkpoint overexpression.
- Recent research underscores the growing potential of small-molecule TIGIT inhibitors to enhance antitumor immunity by disrupting TIGIT–ligand interactions.
- Small-molecule TIGIT inhibitors have been shown to restore CD8⁺ T-cell and NK-cell function, thereby counteracting immune evasion mechanisms.
- Compounds such as liothyronine, azelnidipine, elraglusib, hemin, and DEL-derived hits have demonstrated preclinical efficacy across multiple immune-activating pathways.
- These small-molecule agents exert antitumor effects through immune activation, macrophage-mediated phagocytosis, ferroptosis induction, and synergy with PD-1/PD-L1 blockade.
- Small-molecule TIGIT inhibitors offer advantages, including oral bioavailability, improved tumor penetration, and potential for scalable manufacturing.
- Key challenges remain for this class, including achieving optimal selectivity, half-life, resistance management, and PK/PD optimization.
- Advances in structure–activity relationship studies, computational modeling, and rational combination strategies are accelerating progress toward clinical development.
- Inconsistencies in clinical trial outcomes have led to a sharp pullback in investment across the TIGIT inhibitor landscape.
- The anticipated approvals of domvanalimab and rilvegostomig may represent inflection points that restore industry confidence and catalyze the development of next-generation TIGIT-targeted therapies.
- In December 2025, Compugen and AstraZeneca amended their 2018 exclusive license agreement, allowing Compugen to monetize a portion of its future royalties from rilvegostomig to strengthen its balance sheet and support the advancement of its immuno-oncology pipeline.
- In October 2025, Arcus Biosciences reported the first OS results from Arm A1 of the Phase II (EDGE-Gastric) study in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric, GEJ, or esophageal adenocarcinoma. The global, multi-arm study evaluates domvanalimab plus zimberelimab in combination with chemotherapy, in partnership with Gilead Sciences, with results to be presented at ESMO 2025.
- In September 2025, Genentech presented Phase III results at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2025 (ESMO 2025) for tiragolumab in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab as first-line treatment in patients with untreated locally advanced or metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).
- Total Cases of Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors
- Total Eligible Patient Pool for TIGIT Inhibitors in Selected Indications
- Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key Indications Covered in the Report
|
Renal cell carcinoma, Non-small cell lung cancer, Colorectal cancer, Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, Melanoma, Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, Endometrial cancer, Hepatocellular carcinoma, and others
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Target Patient Pool Segmentation
|
Total Cases of Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors, Total Eligible Patient Pool for TIGIT Inhibitors in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors
|
Key TIGIT Inhibitors Companies
|
Arcus Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Compugen, Coherus Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo, and others
|
Key TIGIT Inhibitors
|
Domvanalimab, Rilvegostomig, Casdozokitug (CHS-388), COM902, and others
- TIGIT Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: TIGIT Inhibitors’ current marketed and emerging therapies
- TIGIT Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TIGIT Inhibitors Drugs
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, TIGIT Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement
|
1
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market Key Insights
|
2
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
Executive Summary
|
4
|
Key Events
|
5
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
6
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance
|
6.1
|
Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])
|
6.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Class of TIGIT Inhibitors in 2028
|
6.3
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Class of TIGIT Inhibitors in 2036
|
7
|
Background and Overview
|
8
|
Treatment Guidelines
|
9
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
9.1
|
Key Findings
|
9.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
9.3
|
Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM
|
9.3.1
|
Total Cases of Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors in the 7MM
|
9.3.2
|
Total Eligible Patient Pool for TIGIT Inhibitor in Selected Indications in the 7MM
|
9.3.3
|
Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitor in the 7MM
|
10
|
Emerging TIGIT Inhibitors
|
10.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
10.2
|
Domvanalimab: Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences
|
11.2.1
|
Product Description
|
11.2.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
11.2.3
|
Clinical Development
|
11.2.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
11.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.2.5
|
Analyst’s Views
|
11.3
|
Rilvegostomig: AstraZeneca and Compugen
|
List to be continued in the report….
|
12
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market: Seven Major Market Analysis
|
12.1
|
Key Findings
|
12.2
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market Outlook
|
12.3
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
12.4
|
Key TIGIT Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions
|
12.5
|
Total TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size by Country in the 7MM
|
12.6
|
Total TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size by Indications in the 7MM
|
12.7
|
Total TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
|
12.8
|
The United States TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size
|
12.8.1
|
Total Market Size by Indications in the United States
|
12.8.2
|
Total Market Size by Therapies in the United States
|
12.9
|
EU4 and the UK TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size
|
12.10
|
Japan TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size
|
13
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs
|
14
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis
|
15
|
KOL Views on TIGIT Inhibitors
|
16
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement
|
16.1
|
The United States
|
16.2
|
In EU4 and the UK
|
16.3
|
Japan
|
16.4
|
Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025
|
17
|
Bibliography
|
18
|
TIGIT Inhibitors Market Report Methodology
