Time to Level up with the Swatch X Dragon Ball Z Collection Goku, Cell, Frieza, Majin Buu, Gohan, Vegeta, Kamesennin and Shenron are All Here

Calling all anime fans, it’s time to reveal the Swatch X Dragon Ball Z Collection. Seven Swatches and a Limited Edition set reimagine iconic characters from Dragon Ball Z. Even those who havent watched Dragon Ball Z may know something about one of the most popular and successful stories in the anime world that follows Goku and his friends who fight to defend the Earth from villains.

Swatch X Dragon Ball Z Collection – Goku

Swatch considers its watches as keepers of memories and puts its colorful, playful and innovative spin on Dragon Ball Z. There are two versions or elements of the same character on the front and back of each watch. The characters’ names are in English on the front upper loop, in Japanese on the reverse, and the Dragon Ball Z logo on the bottom loop, showing the level of detail and passion that has gone into this collaboration.

Swatch X Dragon Ball Z Collection – Shenron

The Swatch X Dragon Ball Z Collection will be available in Swatch stores and online from 25 August 2022. Soon followed by the release of the SHENRON X SWATCH NUMBERED EDITION and the SHENRON X SWATCH on 1 October 2022.

About Swatch

An iconic provocative timepiece that saved the Swiss watch industry, thanks to its visionary founder Nicolas Hayek. Colorful, happy, loud, shrill and forever reinterpreted in different ways. Swiss Made and, thanks to industrial production and only 51 parts, available at a democratic price. Since the “second watch” was born in March 1983, hundreds of millions have been sold. In a very short space of time Swatch has become one of the most famous brands in the world – and all the while remaining true to itself. On average, a new Swatch design is created once every one-and-a-half days, keeping time as part of a monthly release or as a Special Collection.

Known for revolutionary concepts, creative models and the pleasure it takes in provocation, Swatch loves to keep on surprising its audience. Swatch watches are a popular canvas for artists working in a great range of styles, and arguably the world’s largest art gallery on the wrist. The Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai offers (artistic) freedom for artists-in-residence from all over the world. With its commitment to niche sports and the Swatch Proteam, the watchmaker has paved the way to popularity for disciplines like freestyle skiing, BMX and surfing. But be careful – Swatch is addictive: Swatch Club numbers several hundred thousand members.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution of Toei Animation’s top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation’s Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories.

For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

About Toei Animation Europe SAS

Based in Paris, Toei Animation Europe is in charge of the films distribution and merchandising exploitation of Toei Animation’s animated series portfolio in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Among its most famous series: Captain Harlock, Dragon Ball, Saint Seiya, Sailor Moon, and One Piece.

For more information, please visit toei-animation.com.

About Toei Animation Enterprises Ltd.

Based in Hong Kong, Toei Animation Enterprise Ltd. is responsible for the program licensing of Toei Animation-produced series to Asia. We also handle all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television properties within these territories.

For more information, please visit toei-anim.com.