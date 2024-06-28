InternationalNational

Times Prime and HDFC Diners Club Roll Out the Purple Carpet for Sci-Fi Epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

June 28, 2024
Times Prime, Indias premier lifestyle membership program, partnered with HDFC Diners Club to offer an exclusive cinematic experience for their esteemed members. The collaboration brought Times Primes signature “Purple Carpet” event to life, featuring a special screening of the years most anticipated film, “Kalki 2898 AD“.

The star-studded sci-fi spectacle, featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, was showcased at Cinepolis theatres in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. This exclusive “Club Xperience” event treated members to a VIP viewing of whats expected to be 2024s biggest blockbuster.

The screening attracted popular Kannada movie actress Rajshri Ponnappa and one of the leading content creators of the industry Ansh Mehra, all of whom were captivated by the movies cinematic brilliance. This unique event exemplifies Times Primes commitment to providing its members unparalleled access to premium entertainment experiences.

Times Prime membership, priced at an accessible Rs. 1,199, continues to offer exceptional value with instant benefits worth Rs. 60,000 across popular brands. Members enjoy exclusive offers on a wide array of services, including Starbucks, Myntra, Uber, HealthifyMe, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and Zepto, among others. This comprehensive package ensures subscribers receive premium value across various lifestyle categories – from dining and shopping to entertainment and fitness.

For those looking to unlock a world of exclusive experiences and offers, more information is available on the Times Prime app or at www.timesprime.com.

