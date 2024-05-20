Timezone India Wins “Most Admired Retailer of the Year” at Images Retail Awards 2024

Timezone Indiais thrilled to announce its recent recognition as “Most Admired Retailer of the Year” at the Images Retail Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade highlights Timezone’s commitment to excellence, innovation, guest satisfaction, and the consistent delivery of exciting entertainment experiences that are suitable for guests of all ages.

Timezone India Wins “Most Admired Retainer of the Year” at Images Retail Awards 2024

“We are deeply honoured to receive this esteemed recognition. This award reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional value and experiences to our guests. It also highlights the hard work and passion of our talented Fun Squad who consistently strive for excellence. We are proud to deliver outstanding entertainment experiences that spread happiness and create memorable moments for our guests,” said Mr Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO, Timezone India.

The driving ethos of the Timezone brand is bringing people together through having fun and making memories. Timezone is consistently pushing the boundaries of what family entertainment centres can offer. This award recognises the dedication of the team and motivates them to continue raising the bar and setting new standards for retail excellence in India, and all the markets in which Timezone operates in.

Jabalpurwala continues, “As Timezone India celebrates this significant achievement, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal guests, dedicated team, and supportive partners who have contributed to our success. Looking forward, Timezone India remains excited about the opportunities to innovate further and continue making every guest experience in our venues exceptional and memorable.”

About Timezone Group

Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive game, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 320 locations across 7 countries, with 65 venues in India.

Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations or visit www.timezonegames.com to learn more.