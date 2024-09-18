Timezone, the leading family entertainment destination, is excited to announce the launch of its new online booking platform, making it easier than ever for guests to book unforgettable celebrations at its venues. With just a few clicks, guests can now secure their party space, bringing a new level of ease to an otherwise, stressful planning process.

Timezone Introduces Convenient Online Booking for Unforgettable Celebrations

Whether its birthday celebrations, corporate teambuilding events, college reunions or a fun-filled family gathering, Timezone offers a range of packages tailored to all ages and preferences. With its wide variety of games and attractions, best-in-class event hosts, and exclusive party areas, Timezone is the ultimate spot for all celebrations.

Why Celebrate at Timezone

Hassle-Free Planning: Leave all the planning to us! Our dedicated team takes care of every detail, allowing you to focus on having fun and enjoying your celebration from start to finish.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Diverse Entertainment: Timezone provides a one-stop destination for fun, where guests can enjoy a mix of activities that cater to everyone, from kids to adults.

Party Packages for All Occasions: Tailor your celebration with packages that allow you to choose your preferred venue, date, and time.

Seamless Online Booking: The user-friendly booking platform simplifies the process, allowing guests to secure their spot and make payments securely online.

Dedicated Fun Squad: Timezone’s dedicated event hosts are committed to making every celebration special, providing personalized service to ensure that every moment is filled with joy.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new online booking platform to our guests,” said Mr. Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of Timezone India. “With our new system, it’s never been easier to plan a party. We understand that our guests lead busy lives, and we’re always looking for ways to enhance their experience. This platform simplifies the booking process, allowing guests to focus on having fun and enjoy their special day.“

The new online booking engine is now live and available for use across all Timezone locations. Please visit here to explore the diverse party packages available and reserve your spot today!

About Timezone

Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive game, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 320 locations across 7 countries, with 64 venues present in 30 cities in India.

Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations or visit www.timezonegames.com to learn more.