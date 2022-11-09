Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Tina Datta Is Smart, Say Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta

Actress Tina Datta has been showing her fierce and bold side in Bigg Boss season 16..

Big Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta has been showing her fierce and bold side in Bigg Boss season 16. Be it her style, fashion, one-liners, humor, or stern opinions; Tina has been making it to the headlines. Along with the audience, even housemates are appreciating her gameplay. Co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a conversation with her Ankit called Tina ‘smart.’ Both agreed on this, and appreciated this side of Datta.

Priyanka also supported Tina in the nomination task and gave her the roses. Tina too supported Priyanka in the nomination task and took roses for her. Many in the past have called Tina the mastermind in the house this year!

In the recent episodes, Tina has been facing a tough moment with Sumbul Khan and Shalin Bhanot. But the actress stood by her values and expressed her points in a strong way.




