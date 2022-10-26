Tips to Seek Blessings From Sun as Per Your Birthdate

Chhath Puja 2022 Upay: Chhath Puja is the ancient Hindu celebration dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maya, his sister. Known as Surya Shashti, this is a unique festival that worships ‘Sun’ God both at the time of sunset as well as sunrise. This year, Chhath Mahaparv is being celebrated on October 30, Sunday.Also Read – Chhath Puja 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway to Run 2 Special Trains To Avoid Rush; Check Date, Routes Here

SIGNIFICANCE OF WORSHIPPING SUN IN YOUR LIFE

As per principles of ‘zero numerology’, Sun is the primary ruler of the ‘soul’ in the human body and forms the soul layer of the body aura. This also represents a person’s confidence, immunity as well as capacity to come out of any adverse time with his/ her own efforts. In modern times, Sun also represents support from the father, a father-like figure, the government as well as superiors at the workplace. The blessings of the Sun provide the person with a magnetic aura and infuse self-realization and self-awareness in the soul. Also Read – Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Makes Special Arrangements, Sets 1,100 Ghats And More | Check Details Here

CHHATH PUJA 2022: UPAY OR TIPS BASED ON YOUR BIRTH NUMBER

To make this Chhath Puja even more auspicious, you can chant the following mantras based on your birth number for better effects. Just add your birth date down to one digit; for example – if you are born on the 14th of a month, your birth number is (1+4 = 5). Also Read – Numerology: Birthday Prediction For People Born in October And Lucky Tip

Number 1 : You should chant ‘Surya Gayatri Mantra’ in the morning just before sunrise. This mantra helps in purifying the body and provides peace of mind.

: You should chant ‘Surya Gayatri Mantra’ in the morning just before sunrise. This mantra helps in purifying the body and provides peace of mind. Number 2 : You should chant ‘Shiv Gayatri Mantra’ 108 times to bring positive vibrations and offset the negative effects of the position of the moon in your horoscope.

: You should chant ‘Shiv Gayatri Mantra’ 108 times to bring positive vibrations and offset the negative effects of the position of the moon in your horoscope. Number 3 : It will be beneficial for you to chant ‘Guru Gayatri Mantra’ to subsite the effects of Jupiter in your horoscope. This mantra will bring good luck and cure stomach & liver-related illnesses.

: It will be beneficial for you to chant ‘Guru Gayatri Mantra’ to subsite the effects of Jupiter in your horoscope. This mantra will bring good luck and cure stomach & liver-related illnesses. Number 4 : Chanting ‘Saraswati Gayatri Mantra’ 108 times will reduce the inauspicious effects of Saturn (Rahu) from your horoscope and bring good health and prosperity.

: Chanting ‘Saraswati Gayatri Mantra’ 108 times will reduce the inauspicious effects of Saturn (Rahu) from your horoscope and bring good health and prosperity. Number 5 : Chant ‘Durga Gayatri Mantra’ to restore mental balance and overcome depression. This mantra also brings success and fame and removes the malefic effects of mercury planet.

: Chant ‘Durga Gayatri Mantra’ to restore mental balance and overcome depression. This mantra also brings success and fame and removes the malefic effects of mercury planet. Number 6: It will be beneficial for you to chant ‘Shukra Gayatri Mantra’ as it will help in removing the negative effects of Venus from your horoscopes. It is a great mantra if you are suffering from kidney and fertility issues. Chanting this mantra will also bring good luck and success.

It will be beneficial for you to chant ‘Shukra Gayatri Mantra’ as it will help in removing the negative effects of Venus from your horoscopes. It is a great mantra if you are suffering from kidney and fertility issues. Chanting this mantra will also bring good luck and success. Number 7 : Chanting ‘Ganesh Gayatri Mantra’ will enhance the positive effects of Ketu in your horoscope and bring success and courage. This mantra is great for removing skin diseases and preventing accidents.

: Chanting ‘Ganesh Gayatri Mantra’ will enhance the positive effects of Ketu in your horoscope and bring success and courage. This mantra is great for removing skin diseases and preventing accidents. Number 8 : The ‘Shani Gayatri Mantra’ mantra will benefit you in removing pain and sorrows from your life. As Shani is the ruler of our destinies, this mantra will be beneficial in pleasing Lord Shani and bringing success.

: The ‘Shani Gayatri Mantra’ mantra will benefit you in removing pain and sorrows from your life. As Shani is the ruler of our destinies, this mantra will be beneficial in pleasing Lord Shani and bringing success. Number 9: You should chant ‘Ram Gayatri Mantra’ to enhance your willpower, self-esteem, and self-assurance. It is a powerful mantra to alleviate suffering and bring peace and prosperity.

These mantras as per your birth number will help you seek blessings of the Sun God, with rewards of good health and fame based on your birth date.