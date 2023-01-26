Home

Republic Day Special Recipe: Tiranga Paneer Tikka And Subz Tiranga For Healthy Gut And Taste Buds

Republic Day Special Recipe: How to make Tiranga Paneer Tikka and Subz Tiranga at home for a healthy family and kids wanting to relish something different at home.

Tiranga Paneer Tikka Recipe: Ingredients

Red marination

White marination

Spinach paste

Amul cream

Amul Butter

Capsicum

Coriander

Bell peppers (red & yellow)

Kasturi methi

Jeera powder

Garam masala

Mustard oil

Red chilly powder

Salt

Cardamom powder

Tiranga Paneer Tikka recipe: Method

To prepare the red marination, take Kashmiri chilli paste and mix it with hung curd, mustard oil, chat masala, black salt and salt. For white marination, use cashew paste, cream, cardamom powder and white pepper powder. For green marination, use fresh mint and coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, salt and black salt. Grind all the mixtures separately in a grinder. Take fresh paneer and cut it into fine cubes. Once done, keep it aside and chop the bell peppers and capsicum the same size as the paneer. Once done, divide the paneer, bell peppers and capsicum into three parts and marinate them in red, white and green marinations respectively and let it set for 5-7 minutes. Once done, insert and set it on the tandoor skewers and cook it over the tandoor. Serve it with cool mint chutney and masala lachha onions.

REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: HOW TO MAKE SUBZ TIRANGA

Ingredients for Subz Tiranga:

French beans

Cauliflower

Carrot

Frozen peas

Babycorn

White gravy

Makhani gravy

Spinach paste

Coriander

Ghee

Ginger

Mushrooms

Chilly powder

Kitchen king

Onion-tomato masala

Amul butter

Amul cream

Cashew nuts

Sunflower oil

SUBZ TIRANGA RECIPE: METHOD

Starting with the vegetables, finely chop French beans, carrots, cauliflower, frozen peas, Babycorn and mushrooms. Boil the vegetables till blanch and keep them aside to cool down. Now for the gravies, starting with the red gravy, take tomatoes and boil them. Once done, grind it in a grinder with cashew nuts to make a paste. Add some red Kashmiri chilly, chopped garlic, ginger and spices and finely grind it again. Once done, add one-third of the blanched vegetables along with salt and pepper as per taste. For the white gravy, make a fine paste of cashew nuts, cream, cheese and butter. Once done, mix the blanched vegetables with paneer salt, white pepper and cardamom powder as per taste. Last comes the green gravy, take boiled spinach, jeera, garlic, green chillies and fresh coriander and grind it well into a thick greeny gravy. Now add the vegetables with salt and pepper according to taste. Once all the 3 vegetables are ready, serve them in a pot in 3 rows separately to form a Tiranga.



