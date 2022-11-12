Tired of Too Many Notifications? Here Is How This New Feature Can Reduce Load

WhatsApp Latest Update: The Meta owned platform is always innovating and rolling out new features for user friendly experience. Recently, the CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced major feature roll out which

WhatsApp Latest Update: The Meta owned platform is always innovating and rolling out new features for user friendly experience. Recently, the CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced major feature roll out which included introduction to large number of people in a group chat. Now that more participants can be added, imagine the chunk of notification one might receive. Thinking of muting another group on your conversation list?

Well, this time WhatsApp will help you do it. The instant messaging platform is currently testing a beat version for reduction of notification by automatically muting group notification alerts.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp released its beta version 2.22.23.9. This version comes with a new feature where groups with over 256 participants are automatically muted by default. Reportedly, the automatic trigger will apply to groups which have already crossed the 256-member limit at the time of user joining any specific group. Moreover, the Meta owned platform will also automatically mute groups after they welcome their 257th participant.

Notably, if any user wants to continue to receive messages from large WhatsApp groups may manually choose to do so by long-pressing the group chat from the chat listing menu and selecting the unmute option, as per the report.

Moreover, the report suggests that a notification would automatically show on the account’s group chat screen and it will alert the user that the group has automatically been muted.

