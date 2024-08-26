Home

Education

TISS Mumbai Student Found Dead At Rented Flat In Chembur After Partying With Peers Previous Night

A 29-year-old student of the premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chembur in Mumbai.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mumbai: TISS student dies in rented flat after partying with peers previous night(Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 29-year-old student of the premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chembur in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday. According to the Chembur police station official, Anurag Jaiswal attended a party in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, on Friday night, where over 100 other students were also present, according to an official from the Chembur police station.

“After Jaiswal failed to wake up on Saturday morning, his roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His kin have reached Mumbai from his native Lucknow to claim the body,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The official further said, “He had drunk alcohol at the party. We have not got any information of ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post mortem report for further leads.”

TISS: All You Need to Know

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The year 1964 was an important landmark in the history of the Institute, when it was declared Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

(With PTI Inputs)











