Tissue Paper With Word Bomb Found Inside Delhi-Vadodara Flight, Flyers Evacuated

This comes after several hospitals in Delhi, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Sunday, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. However, subsequent investigations by Delhi Police revealed the threats to be false alarms. A fortnight ago over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax threat emails, prompting widespread police response.

A week after, seven hospitals in Delhi and Tihar jail got emails threatening bombs. Some Delhi hospitals got similar emails two days back too.

On May 6, seven schools in Ahmedabad got bomb threats by email. The emails came from Russian IP addresses, sources said. But no bombs were found.

