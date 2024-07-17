Titan Smart Elevates in the Category with their High Performance GPS Smartwatch: Titan Celestor

Titan Smart Wearables is revolutionizing performance smartwatches with the all-new Titan Celestor. This game-changing device, packed with cutting-edge technology, promises unmatched accuracy. Designed for Indian fitness enthusiasts, the Celestor embodies Titans legacy of excellence and unlocks boundless exploration possibilities with style.

New Titan Celestor redefines high performance with built-in GPS

The Titan Celestor redefines performance with industry-leading built-in GPS for running, walking, hiking, and cycling in this price category. Whether conquering trails or venturing off the beaten path, the Celestor guides you with unwavering precision. The integrated Altimeter, Barometer, and Compass (ABC) trio empowers outdoor adventures, providing valuable insights on elevation gain, ascent, descent, and average power to maximize performance. For swimming enthusiasts, the unique swim mode with water eject feature makes pool time effortless.

The smartwatch comes with a sleek aluminium body and a stunning 3.6 cm (1.43”) Super AMOLED display, complemented with multiple adaptable AOD watchfaces and a brightness of 750 nits. The dual-tone sweat-resistant strap adds to its comfort and durability. Available in three captivating colours – Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition – the Celestor combines style with functionality. The My Fitness feature on the smartwatch allows users to track not only calories burned and step count but also the distance covered, activity intensity, and the number of floors climbed in a day. This comprehensive tracking makes it easier to stay on top of your fitness goals and monitor your progress. With the opto-mechanical crown one can experience the dynamic UI of the product and navigate with ease. Enjoy additional features like SingleSync™ BT Calling, long-lasting battery life, customizable Watchface Studio, and an SOS feature for peace of mind.

Committed to Innovation and User Wellness, the product comes with a new feature Today’s Highlights – a smart AI dashboard that brings together all your daily health data, activity reports, and most-used apps into one convenient location. This personalized feature offers a holistic view of your day, beautifully displayed on a single, easily accessible dashboard with just one swipe.

“With the Titan Celestor, were committed to providing our customers with intelligent wearable technology that empowers them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives,” said Ravi Kuppuraj, Chief Operating Officer, Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited. “Titan Celestors superior technology and innovative features are designed to transform how users approach fitness and exploration. We understand the growing need for fitness enthusiasts in India to have access to accurate and superior technology that can empower them to achieve their goals. Celestor equips trekkers and travelers with the tools they need to conquer any terrain, with a strong emphasis on health and wellness. We are confident that the Celestor will be a game-changer for Indian fitness enthusiasts, offering unparalleled accuracy and innovative features.”

Priced at INR 9,995, the Titan Celestor empowers you to unleash your potential and explore further. With the special launch offer the smartwatch will be available with an additional INR 1000 off at Titan World Stores, top multi-brand retail outlets and for online shoppers exclusively on Amazon.

About Titan Smart Wearables

Titan Smart Wearables is a pioneering force in the world of smartwatches, with a commitment to crafting smart wearables that redefine personal style and enhance well-being. Since 2016, Titan Smart has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion, setting new standards for a holistic lifestyle. As a leading centre of excellence, Titan Smart has developed wearables that celebrate creativity and functionality, elevating one’s style with cutting-edge technology while nurturing well-being. Whether its the sleek sophistication of minimalist designs or the audacious allure of bold statements, the collection invites oneself to indulge in a realm where your personal style embodies impeccable taste and distinction. Titan Smart is dedicated to merging technology with personal expression, creating a new era of smart wearables for mindful living.