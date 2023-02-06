Titanic Waves Topple Boat Like A Toy Fate Of Crew Not Known Yet Spine Chilling Video Goes Viral
Oceans can be very menacing and dangerous.
Viral Video: Nature shows its might in different ways and in different places. sometimes it is in the form of devastating floods or sometimes in the form of severe drought. Both are extreme forms of nature’s fury. Similarly, it is depicted in water bodies like rivers and oceans. Who can forget the great tsunami of 2004 which caused destruction and casualties on a massive scale? These happenings are visible to us but there is a lot that goes on way beyond the land in the vast deep oceans. Oceans can be very menacing and dangerous.
One viral video shows how powerful the waves in the ocean can be. The video which is most probably shot from a helicopter shows a boat in the ocean and a huge wave approaching it. Within seconds the powerful wave hits the boat and it gets toppled over and covered by water. It is then pushed further away. The fate of the crew is not known.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
— Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) February 4, 2023
When out in the open trying to challenge nature, one doesn’t stand a chance even with the most modern and advanced equipment, best training, and oodles of experience.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 7:05 PM IST
