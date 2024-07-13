TMC MP Saket Gokhale Claims Silver Scam Through Gujarat GIFT City

Home

TMC MP Saket Gokhale Claims Silver Scam Through Gujarat’s GIFT City

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has raised questions about GIFT City in Gujarat, asking if there is a huge silver scam being carried out there. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “serio

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has raised questions about GIFT City in Gujarat, asking if there is a huge silver scam being carried out there. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “serious concerns have been raised about a very strange trend emerging over the last eight months.” In the post, which he titled “Is there a HUGE silver scam being carried out through the GIFT City in Gujarat?” the TMC MP wrote that India’s silver exports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been brought to GIFT City in Gandhinagar since December last year. Highlighting that the country levies a 15 per cent import duty on silver and only those institutions authorized by the RBI and the DGFT can import the shiny metal, he stated that the rules do not apply to GIFT City. “For some strange reason, these rules DO NOT APPLY to Gujarat’s GIFT City where any private player can import silver,” he wrote in the post.

TMC MP Gokhale further mentioned the agreement between the UAE and India, that silver can be imported at a reduced duty of 8 per cent that meets the “rules of origin” requirements.

Very important Is there a HUGE “silver scam” being carried out through the GIFT city in Gujarat? Serious concerns have been raised about a very strange trend which has been happening since the last 8 months. Here are the details: – ALL of India’s silver exports from UAE are… pic.twitter.com/L89ffYKYuh — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) July 9, 2024

Here are the points that MP Saket Gokhale has raised:

– Banks and other institutions that have imported silver through other ports in India from UAE have been REFUSED permission to import it at 8%. This has been done by Customs Dept citing “failure to meet rules of origin requirement”

– However, ALL silver imports coming through GIFT City in Gujarat from UAE have been allowed at 8% duty without any issues

– As a result, silver is now being imported to India from UAE ONLY through Gujarat since 8 months

1. How is ONLY GIFT City in Gujarat allowing private players who are NOT nominated by RBI & DGFT to import silver?

2. Why are silver imports coming from UAE through ports in rest of India not being allowed 8% concessional duty? Why is that concession only for imports through Gujarat?

3. On what basis has GIFT City in Gujarat been allowed a monopoly on silver import from UAE since 8 months?

Gokhale further wrote that GTRI – a a trade research firm – has demanded an investigation.

“A trade research firm called GTRI has demanded a probe into this mysteru and has also said that this “special treatment” given to Gujarat’s GIFT City will have a negative impact not only on silver trade but also on other precious metals,” he wrote.

He further demanded an answer from the Central Government asking that, “what basis is Gujarat’s GIFT City being allowed special treatment & why is a monopoly being created to favor only Gujarat?.”











