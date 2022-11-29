Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeNationalTNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 Released at tnpsc.gov.in
National

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 Released at tnpsc.gov.in

admin
By admin
0
61


TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Tuesday released TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022.

NEET-UG 2023 (Representational Photo)
CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Tuesday released TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022. The candidates can download the answer key through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the final answer keys will be published in the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Important Details

  • The Combined Civil Services Examination in Group 1 services was conducted on November 19, 2022.
  • The tentative keys were released on November 28, 2022 for General Studies paper.
  • Candidates who want to raise objections can do it till December 5, 2022.
  • Representations made online after 5.45 pm on December 5 will also receive no attention.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the answer key

  • Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.




Published Date: November 29, 2022 10:56 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Netherlands, Senegal Qualify For Round Of 16 From Group A
Next article
Jio Introduces New Plans At Cheap Prices Facilities Include Free Calling Data And Jio Apps Subscription
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
61
Previous article
Netherlands, Senegal Qualify For Round Of 16 From Group A
Next article
Jio Introduces New Plans At Cheap Prices Facilities Include Free Calling Data And Jio Apps Subscription
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677