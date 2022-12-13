The accused can be seen driving the car despite the constable lying on the bonnet. The video also shows another person, apparently a cop running behind the car, in order to stop the driver.

WATCH: To Escape Challan, Indore Man Drags Traffic Police On Car’s Bonnet For 4KM, Weapons Found In Vehicle

Indore: A traffic police was dragged dangerously on the bonnet of a car after he intercepted the driver for talking on the mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. The incident took place at Satya Sai intersection, where traffic head constable Shiv Singh Chouhan (50) waved down the car after seeing the driver talking on the mobile phone while driving.

The accused was then asked to pay a fine. However, this made him angry and he not only refused to stop the car but also dragged the constable for nearly 4 km while the constable jumped on the bonnet and held on dangerously.

A video of the incident was also shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the accused can be seen driving the car despite the constable lying on the bonnet. The video also shows another person, apparently a cop running behind the car, in order to stop the driver.

Reportedly, the police were forced to surround the speeding vehicle to stop it and apprehend the driver. A pistol and a revolver have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, who is a resident of Gwalior.

The accused driver was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to on duty public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.



