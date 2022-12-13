Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNationalTo Escape Challan, Indore Man Drags Traffic Police On Car's Bonnet For...
National

To Escape Challan, Indore Man Drags Traffic Police On Car’s Bonnet For 4KM, Weapons Found In Vehicle

By admin
0
60


The accused can be seen driving the car despite the constable lying on the bonnet. The video also shows another person, apparently a cop running behind the car, in order to stop the driver.

WATCH: To Escape Challan, Indore Man Drags Traffic Police On Car's Bonnet For 4KM, Weapons Found In Vehicle
WATCH: To Escape Challan, Indore Man Drags Traffic Police On Car’s Bonnet For 4KM, Weapons Found In Vehicle

Indore: A traffic police was dragged dangerously on the bonnet of a car after he intercepted the driver for talking on the mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. The incident took place at Satya Sai intersection, where traffic head constable Shiv Singh Chouhan (50) waved down the car after seeing the driver talking on the mobile phone while driving.

The accused was then asked to pay a fine. However, this made him angry and he not only refused to stop the car but also dragged the constable for nearly 4 km while the constable jumped on the bonnet and held on dangerously.

A video of the incident was also shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the accused can be seen driving the car despite the constable lying on the bonnet. The video also shows another person, apparently a cop running behind the car, in order to stop the driver.

Reportedly, the police were forced to surround the speeding vehicle to stop it and apprehend the driver. A pistol and a revolver have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, who is a resident of Gwalior.

The accused driver was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to on duty public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 7:49 AM IST



Updated Date: December 13, 2022 8:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving return in Nets’ win over Wizards
Next articlePalak Tiwari Looks Hot in Black as She Parties With Ibrahim Ali Khan at Concert
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
60
Previous articleNBA: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving return in Nets’ win over Wizards
Next articlePalak Tiwari Looks Hot in Black as She Parties With Ibrahim Ali Khan at Concert
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677