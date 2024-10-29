To Mark “World Stroke Day” Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Emphasizes the Importance of “Golden Window” and Shares Insights on the Hospital’s “Advanced Stroke Centre”

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital‘s Neurology experts observes “World Stroke Day” on October 29th by sharing crucial insights on stroke to spread awareness and educate the public on the symptoms, causes, and various preventive measures.

Every year on October 29th we observe “World Stroke Day” to spread awareness on such an important issue while educating the public on how to get treated effectively and prevent the condition. To mark this day the Neurology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital shared insights of stroke symptoms along with precautionary tips.

Stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention, and with early intervention the outcome of recovery is extremely high. Stroke cases have been exceptionally rising not only worldwide but also in India. In India for about every 40 seconds a stroke related fatality is reported. Annually about 1,85,000 stroke cases are reported and only 28,000 of them receive timely treatment.

The onset of stroke comes with a timeline of 4 hours that is called the “Golden Window“.Seeking treatment within this window is extremely important to avoid major complications.

What should one know about stroke

A stroke happens when a portion of the brains blood supply is cut off or disrupted, depriving the brains tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die, which is why immediate treatment is important. Two primary categories of strokes exist:

Ischemic stroke:

The most common type, caused by a blocked or clot in a blood vessel supplying the brain.

Hemorrhagic stroke:

Caused by a rupture of a blood vessel in or around the brain, leading to bleeding and damage to brain cells.

How can one identify a stroke in a person

To identify stroke there is a common acronym BE FAST, for the symptoms, they include:

B: Balance: The stroke victim can have balance issues.

E: Eye sight issues: Vision may be compromised or blurred when stroke develops.

F: Face drooping: One may notice that either side of the face may be dropped.

A: Arm weakness: There can be visible weakness or numbness in the arm.

S: Speech difficulty: A stroke victim may show slurred speech symptoms.

T: Time: It’s time to reach out for help.

It is important not to wait for too long before seeking medical help, as the time goes on the chances of recovery gradually decrease.

When a stroke patient reaches out for medical treatment within the golden window period, thrombolysis treatment is offered when the medicine is injected into the body to break the clots. This treatment can be offered only within the golden window and is highly effective in preventing complications ensuring a healthy outcome.

And in case the victim reaches out after the golden window then a thrombectomy procedure is recommended, this treatment involves surgical removal of clots while aiming to minimize the complications of stroke.

What can be the possible causes of stroke

Stroke is generally believed to be caused only in adults, but there are chances of children to also be affected. Few common causes of stroke include:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Heart diseases

Obesity

Sedentary lifestyle

Prolonged sitting

Unmanaged stress

While there are the collective factors, stroke can be highly prevented by following simple lifestyle habits.

What are the preventive measures for stroke

Stroke is highly preventable as it is predominantly caused by lifestyle factors. One can make sure to prevent stroke by following:

Regular health screenings:

Monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels is key to managing stroke risk.

By constantly monitoring one’s health, one can stay away from the risk of developing stroke and can lead a quality life.

Quit smoking and alcohol:

Avoiding tobacco and moderating alcohol consumption can lower blood pressure and improve overall health.

A healthy choice:

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can reduce cholesterol and manage weight. Alongside managing the stress levels.

Regular exercise:

Engaging in moderate physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day helps maintain cardiovascular health.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital – ” ADVANCED STROKE CENTRE “

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has been accredited as “Advanced Stroke Centre” as it complianced with the standards of Quality & Accreditation Institute, India by offering state-of-the-art quality care to individuals with stroke. One can seek treatment to rehabilitation under one-roof while minimizing the chances of complications.

On World Stroke Day, the Neurology experts reaffirm their commitment in promoting stroke awareness and ensuring the community is informed about the critical steps to prevent stroke and manage the condition if it occurs. Let us work together to recognize the signs of stroke, take preventive measures, and save lives.

About Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways become a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats several lakhs of patients each year. From providing the most advanced medical procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding results.