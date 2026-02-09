Home

News

Tobacco tycoons drunk son crashed Rs 10 crore Lamborghini into people, six injured, then his bouncer…

A speeding Lamborghini driven by a businessman’s son crashed into pedestrians and vehicles in Kanpur, injuring six people and triggering public outrage over reckless driving and alleged intoxication.



A speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by a tobacco businessman’s son crashes on VIP Road, leaving six injured as shocked locals rush to help the victims.

Locals Accuse Driver of Driving Under Influence

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Security Personnel Allegedly Prevented Civilians from Helping Victims

Police Rescue Driver from Mob, Injured Shifted to Hospital

Mishra’s son allegedly tried to escape from the accident spot with the help of his bouncers, who were in another car. However, people nearby stopped him. Videos show him inside the car, but no case has been registered against him yet.

Six people were injured on Sunday afternoon after what sources claim to be a speeding Lamborghini jumped a curb on VIP Road at Gwaltoli, Kanpur, crushing bikes, autos, and pedestrians. Angered onlookers gathered at the scene, where the Lamborghini crashed into an electricity pole after the accident. Multiple eyewitness accounts describe how the luxury vehicle jumped over two-wheelers parked near Rev-3 Mall close to 3 pm before it smashed into the auto and jumped the curb onto VIP Road and struck bystanders and several parked vehicles. One witness said, “The victim riding the two-wheeler in front of the car was tossed up at least 10 feet in air after getting hit by the car.”Police claim that the Lamborghini belongs to tobacco businessman KK Mishra’s son, Shivam Mishra. Multiple eyewitnesses have accused Mishra of driving under the influence of alcohol while videos show him refusing to stop at the scene after hitting bystanders.“He was driving drunk,” an eyewitness added. “I live just opposite the spot where the incident took place.”Videos and witnesses of the scene show locals gathered around the vehicle shouting at the driver while civilians claim miscreants attempted to stop them from reaching the injured to provide aid. Witnesses said the vehicle had security personnel accompanying the driver who attempted to stop the mob from reaching the victims. “The civilian helping the injured somehow jumped past the security personnel of the car,” another witness stated. Also read:A few minutes later, police showed up at the scene and dragged the driver away from angry mobs. The driver along with the injured victims have since been shifted to a nearby private hospital. The injuries sustained range from fractured limbs to leg injuries. Taufiq Ahmed suffered severe injuries to his leg. The Lamborghini has been taken into police custody and is likely to be booked through an FIR soon after the police collect all necessary evidence and statements from witnesses at the hospital.