TOI Launches ‘Right To Excellence – Senior Well-being Summit’ to Enhance Elderly Living

A recent report by real estate consulting firm CBRE estimates that India, currently one of the worlds youngest countries, will house 17% of the global elderly population by 2050. As Indias senior citizen demographic grows, the need for comprehensive support systems becomes increasingly urgent. Recognizing this critical issue, The Times of India proudly announces the launch of Right To Excellence – Senior Well-being Summit.

Set to take place in New Delhi on July 22, this summit aims to bring together leading healthcare experts, policymakers, real estate giants, and industry professionals to address the multifaceted challenges faced by Indias elderly population. The event will foster dialogue and collaboration, exploring innovative solutions to enhance geriatric care, improve accessibility, bolster financial security, and provide essential mental health support for senior citizens.

“India is poised to house one of the largest senior citizen populations, and planning for their quality of life is of paramount importance,” said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of Timesofindia.com. Right To Excellence. “Through this summit, we aim to create a platform for stakeholders to share best practices, exchange ideas, and develop a sustainable roadmap for the well-being of our senior citizens.”

Further highlighting the importance of the event, Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences & Padma Shri Awardee, said, “Our healthcare system needs to be more equipped with emotional intuition to create a seamless experience of embracing our golden years. Dialogue in that direction is a crucial step towards making that reality possible and building facilities that bridge the gaps in the system.”

Chiming in, Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, of Antara Senior Care, also added, “At Antara Senior Care, we understand the importance of a holistic approach to senior care. The Right to Excellence – Senior Well-being Summits focus on geriatric care, accessibility, financial security, and mental health support aligns perfectly with our vision. Were proud to be a part of this initiative.”

Asheesh Gupta, – Founder, of Samarth Eldercare; Pro-Vice Chancellor, JKLU; and Industry Scholar, Cornell University, also adds, “The challenges faced by Indias senior citizens require innovative solutions. With our association with The Right to Excellence – Senior Well-Being Summit we aim to spark meaningful discussions and lead to positive change for our elderly population.”

The event will delve into several key areas crucial for enhancing senior citizens quality of life. These include improving geriatric care services, developing accessible infrastructure, ensuring financial security for the elderly, providing essential mental health support, promoting inclusion and diversity in the retirement living sector, and exploring the future of senior living. By addressing these critical aspects, the summit aims to create a comprehensive approach to senior well-being in India.

These areas will be explored by various thought leaders & experts in this industry such as, Cdr. Navneet Bali, Group CEO, Clear Medi Healthcare, Neha Sinha CEO & Co-founder, Epoch Elder Care | Dementia specialist, Dr K Madan Gopal, Advisor, Public Health Administration, National Health Systems Resource Centre, Amit Chhabra, Chief Business Officer, GI, Policybazaar.com and many more.

By bringing together diverse perspectives, Right To Excellence – Senior Well-being Summit seeks to drive positive change and create a more age-friendly India.

For more information, visit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com/righttoexcellence/Senior-Living