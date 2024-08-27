Home

News

Tripura Floods: Toll Rises To 31, High-level Central Delegation Reaching State On Wednesday

As many as 72,000 people are still in 492 relief camps as their houses were washed away in the floods.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(PTI)

Agartala: The death toll in Tripura floods has gone up to 31 as five more people died. This information was shared by an official on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs BC Joshi-led inter-ministerial team will be reaching the state on Wednesday to assess the loss caused by the floods, said Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Secretary of the Revenue Department, Birjesh Pandey, announced in a press conference that approximately 72,000 individuals remain in 492 relief camps after their homes were destroyed by the floods. He mentioned that five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively involved in relief operations, primarily in Gomati and South Tripura, the two districts most severely affected by the floods.

“Altogether 31 people died in the floods while two others are missing during the devastating floods from August 19 to 23,” he said.

Chief Minister Saha later held a meeting with senior officials to review the flood situation.

“There must be an effort to present the true picture of devastation due to the floods before the Central team. The floods have caused a loss of Rs. 15,000 crore. However, it may go up after the final assessment,” said Saha emphasising on the need to highlight the loss in sectors like health, roads, drinking water, agriculture, horticulture, power and irrigation.

The Central Government on Friday, August 23, approved release of Rs 40 crore in advance to provide relief to the flood-affected people of Tripura. Also, 11 NDRF teams, three columns of the Indian Army, and 4 helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed by the Centre for relief and rescue operations.

As part of operation ‘Jal Rahat’, two columns from the 18 Assam Rifles (East) were deployed across the flood-affected areas of Amarpur, Bhampur, Bishalgarh, and Ramnagar in the state while the Indian Army also provided medical aid to civilians.

(With PTI inputs)











