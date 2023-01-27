National

Tom Cruise Stunt From Mission Impossible Faces Challenge From Raccoon Watch Viral Video

admin
It seems like the animal managed to climb to the topmost part but struggled to get down.

Tom Cruise’s Stunt From Mission: Impossible Faces Challenge From Raccoon | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Animals are not only amazing but also enigmatic. They always come up with some antic that amuses us as well as makes us wonder about their “talents” that bring out the “hero” in the guise of some lovely, enchanting creation of Mother Nature.

There is a video of a raccoon going viral on social media. It shows our friend latching onto the beams supporting the roof and moving ahead. Then it takes a U-turn and gets back. This feat is very much like what Tom Cruise did in the 1996 movie Mission: Impossible during the vault scene. All this while, the James Bond Theme is playing in the background. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden and aptly captioned: “Mission impossible.. 😂”

The raccoon is a mammal native to North America. Here, it seems like the animal managed to climb to the topmost part but struggled to get down.




Published Date: January 27, 2023





