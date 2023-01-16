Too Cold To Handle! Delhi Shivers At 1.4°C, Seasons Lowest. Cold Wave Likely To Last For 3 More Days

Home

Too Cold To Handle! Delhi Shivers At 1.4°C, Season’s Lowest. Cold Wave Likely To Last For 3 More Days

Delhi Weather Report: January 16

Delhi Weather Update, January 16: Delhi today logged the season’s lowest temperature as the mercury dipped to 1.4 degrees Celsius. As predicted by the IMD, the cold wave has once again returned to north India and is likely to prevail for three more days. Cold wave conditions and foggy weather prevailed over several pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for the next 6 days

IMD Forecast For Next 3 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense cold wave conditions to continue through the next three days.

The minimum temperature is likely to go down by 2-3 degrees Celsius in northwest India over the next few days. Some respite is in sight from coming Thursday owing to the western disturbance, the temperatures will marginally increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Check Minimum Temperature Across Cities In North India Here

Hisar (Haryana) recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius today, Safdarjung (Delhi) 1.4°C, Amritsar (Punjab) 1.5°C and Rajasthan’s Alwar 0°C, Pilani 1.9°C, Churu -2.5°C & Sikar -2°C: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/nngjrwbQGx — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Several Trains Delayed Due To Cold Wave And Foggy Conditions

Around 13 Delhi-bound trains on Monday were delayed due to poor visibility as dense fog engulfed the capital city with a severe coldwave making a comeback. “13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog,” the Indian Railways said in an announcement.

13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/9CKmIaWsGP — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

The minimum temperature reported at the Safdarjung observatory was 1.4°C and the mercury at Lodhi Road dipped to 1.6°C on Monday morning.

The temperature in Delhi is six degrees below normal. According to the IMD, “Since the skies are clear and sunshine is excellent there is no major dip in daily temperatures. Only at night and early morning temperatures are quite low.”



