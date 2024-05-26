NationalPolitics

Top 10 Hottest Cities In India On Sunday

Two persons died in Rajasthan on Sunday due to the scorching heat as the state continued to witness hot weather.

Representational image

Hottest Cities In India: Severe heatwave continues to keep most of the parts of the country on the boil and Sunday, May 26 was no different.

Here, we share with you a list of the 10 hottest cities in India on Sunday as heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over most parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, and adjoining areas.

  1. Phalodi with a maximum temperature of 49.8°C.
  2. Barmer with a maximum temperature of 49°C.
  3. Bikaner with a maximum temperature of 48.6°C.
  4. Jaisalmer with a maximum temperature of 48.5°C.
  5. Delhi’s Mungeshpur with a maximum temperature of 48.3°C.
  6. Delhi’s Najafgarh with a maximum temperature of 48.1°C.
  7. Ganganagar with a maximum temperature of 47.8°C.
  8. Churu and Jhansi with a maximum temperature of 47.6°C each.
  9. Faridkot with a maximum temperature of 47.4°C.
  10. Kota with a maximum temperature of 47.1°C.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, interior Maharashtra, West Mahya Pradesh, in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, two persons died in Rajasthan on Sunday due to the scorching heat as the state continued to witness hot weather.

The state health department confirmed the death of a 40-year-old man due to a heat stroke on Sunday while another death was reported from Bundi City.

According to the IMD, in the next 48 hours, the maximum temperatures in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions are expected to increase by up to two degrees Celsius. Intense heat conditions will prevail in the state for the next three, four days.

There is a possibility of some relief in some areas of eastern Rajasthan from Wednesday onwards and in western Rajasthan from Thursday.

An audit of the deaths due to the heatwave is being conducted by the department as per the standards laid down in the protocol set by the Government of India, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)




