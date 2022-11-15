Top 10 News, 15th November: J&K To Uttarakhand Wrapped In Snow, Stone Quarry Collapse In Mizoram Kills Eight

Top 10 news: It is raining heavily in the plains of Kashmir Valley. A major accident has occurred due to the collapse of a stone quarry in the Hanthiyal district of Mizoram. Take a look at top 10 headlines of 15th November. Watch video.

Top 10 News, 15th November: There is snowfall in high altitude areas including Jammu and Kashmir. It is cloudy in the valley and it is raining intermittently. the temperature has increased increased due to rain and snowfall. On the other hand, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to falling of rocks from the mountain in Ramban. On the other hand, it is raining heavily in the plains of Kashmir Valley. A major accident has occurred due to the collapse of a stone quarry in the Hanthiyal district of Mizoram. One body has been recovered from the spot and 15 people are still said to be trapped. Rescue operation is going on and emphasis is being laid on getting everyone out safely. Take a loot at the top 10 headlines of November 15th. Watch video



