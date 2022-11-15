Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNationalTop 10 News, 15th November: J&K To Uttarakhand Wrapped In Snow, Stone...
National

Top 10 News, 15th November: J&K To Uttarakhand Wrapped In Snow, Stone Quarry Collapse In Mizoram Kills Eight

admin
By admin
0
54



Top 10 news: It is raining heavily in the plains of Kashmir Valley. A major accident has occurred due to the collapse of a stone quarry in the Hanthiyal district of Mizoram. Take a look at top 10 headlines of 15th November. Watch video.

Top 10 News, 15th November: There is snowfall in high altitude areas including Jammu and Kashmir. It is cloudy in the valley and it is raining intermittently. the temperature has increased  increased due to rain and snowfall. On the other hand, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to falling of rocks from the mountain in Ramban. On the other hand, it is raining heavily in the plains of Kashmir Valley. A major accident has occurred due to the collapse of a stone quarry in the Hanthiyal district of Mizoram. One body has been recovered from the spot and 15 people are still said to be trapped. Rescue operation is going on and emphasis is being laid on getting everyone out safely. Take a loot at the top 10 headlines of November 15th. Watch video




Published Date: November 15, 2022 10:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
World Population To Hit 8 Billion Today, says UN Report
Next article
Who Is Aftab Amin Poonawalla Mumbai Food Blogger Chopped Up His Live In Partner Into 35 Pieces
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Top 10 News, 15th November: J&K To Uttarakhand Wrapped In Snow, Stone Quarry Collapse In Mizoram Kills Eight

admin
By admin
0
54



Top 10 news: It is raining heavily in the plains of Kashmir Valley. A major accident has occurred due to the collapse of a stone quarry in the Hanthiyal district of Mizoram. Take a look at top 10 headlines of 15th November. Watch video.

Top 10 News, 15th November: There is snowfall in high altitude areas including Jammu and Kashmir. It is cloudy in the valley and it is raining intermittently. the temperature has increased  increased due to rain and snowfall. On the other hand, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to falling of rocks from the mountain in Ramban. On the other hand, it is raining heavily in the plains of Kashmir Valley. A major accident has occurred due to the collapse of a stone quarry in the Hanthiyal district of Mizoram. One body has been recovered from the spot and 15 people are still said to be trapped. Rescue operation is going on and emphasis is being laid on getting everyone out safely. Take a loot at the top 10 headlines of November 15th. Watch video




Published Date: November 15, 2022 10:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
World Population To Hit 8 Billion Today, says UN Report
Next article
Who Is Aftab Amin Poonawalla Mumbai Food Blogger Chopped Up His Live In Partner Into 35 Pieces
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677