Monday, December 12, 2022
National

Top 10 News: Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath As CM For Second Consecutive Term Today, PM Modi To Attend Ceremony

The Oath taking will be held in Gandhinagar at 2 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has reached Ahmedabad on Saturday itself to participate in this oath ceremony.

Top 10 News: Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Gujarat. Bhupendra Patel is once again taking oath as CM. Along with him, 26 new ministers can also take oath. The Oath taking will be held in Gandhinagar at 2 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has reached Ahmedabad on Saturday itself to participate in this oath ceremony. At the same time, including Home Minister Amit Shah, many BJP ministers, chief ministers and veteran leaders will be a part of the swearing-in ceremony. BJP government is being formed in Gujarat for the 7th time today. Watch  today’s  all big news in video.




