Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Top 10 News: BJP Can Win 35-40 Seats In Himachal Exit Polls, PM Modi’s All-Party Meeting On G20 Chairmanship Today

Top 10 news: Everyone has given edge to BJP. However, the Congress seems to be lagging behind with very few figures. Let us tell you that about 66 percent polling was held in 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting called by the central government regarding the G20 summit.

Top 10 News: The results of the assembly elections held in Himachal will be released on Thursday, December 8, but before that the exit poll figures have been released today. According to the figures, there is a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, there is every possibility of the competition being interesting. Everyone has given edge to BJP. However, the Congress seems to be lagging behind with very few figures. Let us tell you that about 66 percent polling was held in 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting called by the central government regarding the G20 summit. Presided over on Monday and sought cooperation of all the parties to make it widely successful. View all Top 10 Videos.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 10:00 AM IST





Previous article
Adani Group Becomes Largest Shareholder In NDTV, Surpasses Roys’ Combined Stake
Next article
Jharkhand Man Murders Cousin Over Land Dispute, His Friends Take Selfie With Severed Head
