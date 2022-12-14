Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Top 10 News: BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting To Be Held Today, Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Meeting Of Opposition Parties

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of leaders of all opposition parties today. The strategy for the ongoing winter session will be discussed in this meeting. Watch all top 10 news in video.

Top 10 News: After making a comeback with a landslide victory in Gujarat, the BJP has embarked on the mission ahead. The party has already started working on Mission 2024. BJP has called a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday to chalk out a strategy for Mission 2024. In this meeting, PM Modi will be welcomed for his historic victory in Gujarat. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of leaders of all opposition parties today. The strategy for the ongoing winter session will be discussed in this meeting. Many important issues are being discussed in the winter session of Parliament. The government wants to pass many important bills in this session.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 11:22 AM IST





