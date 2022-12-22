Top 10 News: Central Alerts Regarding Covid-19, Investigation Of Foreign Travelers Started, New Guidelines Will Be Issued Soo

People have been advised to wear masks in crowded places. Random sampling of passengers coming from abroad will be started at the airport. Foreign passengers will be tested for Covid at the airport. Covid protocol will be followed if found positive.

Top 10 News: In view of the rapidly increasing cases of corona in many countries including China, the central government has been alerted. The Health Ministry held a high-level meeting on Wednesday regarding the situation in Covid. People have been advised to wear masks in crowded places. Random sampling of passengers coming from abroad will be started at the airport. Foreign passengers will be tested for Covid at the airport. Covid protocol will be followed if found positive. Omicron’s sub-variant BF.7 is being said to be responsible for the rapidly growing Covid in China. Four cases of this have also come in India. Sources say that a case of this variant was confirmed in Gujarat in October. So far three cases have come from Gujarat and one from Odisha. Watch all top 10 news in video.



