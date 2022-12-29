Top 10 News: Coronavirus Cases May Spike In January, Temperature To Reach 1-4 In North India Including Delhi
Cold is continuously increasing in North India including Delhi. The Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature can reach 1 to 4 degrees in Delhi, Rajasthan and Western UP.
Top 10 News: The month of January will be very important for India considering the way in which the cases of Covid have increased rapidly in China. Sources in the Union Health Ministry said that people will have to be very careful for 30 to 40 days. All the rules of prevention from Covid including wearing of masks have to be followed strictly. Cold is continuously increasing in North India including Delhi. The Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature can reach 1 to 4 degrees in Delhi, Rajasthan and Western UP. There will be relief from cold in Delhi for the next three days. Sheetlahar may continue on January 2 and 3. Watch all the top 10 news in the video.
Published Date: December 29, 2022 10:16 AM IST
