Top 10 News: Delhi Colder Than Dharamshala And Nainital, Northern States To Witness High Temperature

According to the Meteorological Department IMD, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and the hill states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir will experience severe cold in the coming days. Take a look at the top 10 news of today.

Top 10 News: It is getting colder than the hilly areas in Delhi. Its minimum temperature was recorded at 5.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Which is less than Nainital and Dharamshala. At present, the minimum temperature of Nainital is 7.2 degree Celsius while that of Dharamshala is 6.2 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department IMD, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and the hill states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir will experience severe cold in the coming days. There may be snowfall in the hilly states on Tuesday. Watch all the top 10 news in the video.




Published Date: December 28, 2022 9:50 AM IST





