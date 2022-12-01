Thursday, December 1, 2022
Top 10 News: First Phase Polling Begins In Gujarat, PM Modi To Hold Mega Roadshow In Ahmedabad Today

On Thursday i.e. today, December 1, PM Modi is going to do a big road show in Ahmedabad. This road show will last for 3 hours and will be about 54 kilometers long. Take a look at top 10 news of today.

Top 10 News: Voting is today for the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections. In a total of 19 districts of the southern parts of Gujarat including Saurashtra-Kutch, today i.e. on Thursday, voting has started on 89 seats from 8 o’clock. A long queue of people is visible at the booth. Today 788 candidates fate will be imprisoned in EVM. In the first phase, 339 independents are also in the fray. On Thursday i.e. today, December 1, PM Modi is going to do a big road show in Ahmedabad. This road show will last for 3 hours and will be about 54 kilometers long. This roadshow of PM Modi will run from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm and will pass through five assembly constituencies of Ahmedabad. See all in Top 10 News Videos.




