Top 10 News: PM Modi And Rishi Sunaks Gift with Easy Education And Job in UK, Uttarakhand Makes Anti Conversion Law Stronger

Top 10 News: UK and India will launch Young Professionals Exchange Program in 2023. Under this every year 3000 Indian youth will get visa to work in Britain. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday gave his go-ahead for giving 3,000 visas to young professionals from India to work in the UK every year. This decision has come only a few hours after the meeting between PM Modi and Rishi Sunak. In Uttarakhand, there is a provision of 10 years of punishment for forcibly converting. After this, cases like conversion and ‘love jihad’ will be banned. This big decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting of Uttarakhand government. Watch all the top news stories of today.



