Top 10 News: PM Modi Speaks To King Charles-III Over Phone, Anjali’s Family To Get a Compensation Of Rs 10 Lakhs

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for King Charles III’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues. In the Kanjhawala case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his stand, where he has announced a compensation of 10 lakhs to the victim Anjali’s family, while he has assured complete treatment for the mother of the deceased girl. Take a look at top news of 4th January.

Top 10 News: PM Modi had a phone conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, January 3. This was the Prime Minister’s first interaction with King Charles-III after assuming the office of the King of the UK. PIB issued a statement saying that Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation today with His Majesty King Charles-III of the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to King for a very successful rule. Several topics of mutual interest were discussed during the talks, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, solutions for financing the energy transition, etc. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for King Charles III’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues. In the Kanjhawala case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his stand, where he has announced a compensation of 10 lakhs to the victim Anjali’s family, while he has assured complete treatment for the mother of the deceased girl. Watch all top 10 news in video.



