Top 10 News: Pm Modi To Attend 3-Day G20 Summit In Bali Today, Dimple Yadav To File Nomination For Manipuri Bypolls

Top 10 News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the G-20 summit to be held in Bali, Indonesia today, 14 November. This will be a three-day visit of the Prime Minister, where he will participate in a two-day summit on 15 and 16 Nov. At the conference, PM Modi is expected to present India’s side to the world to address key global challenges in the areas of health, post-pandemic recovery of the economy and energy and food security. This summit of the world’s largest economies is very important for India, Because in the closing ceremony of this annual conference, Indonesia will hand over the presidency of G-20 to India. At the same time, the political mood in Mainpuri seems to have changed a bit. Samajwadi Party has expressed confidence in Dimple Yadav to save Mulayam’s legacy. watch top 10 news of today.



