Top 10 News: Polling For Second Phase Of Gujarat Election Begins Today, Bangladesh Beats India By One Wicket In ODI

Bangladesh won the first ODI match between India and Bangladesh by one wicket. Batting first, India gave a target of 187 runs to Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh’s batting also faltered, but for the last wicket, Mehdi Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahman’s half-century partnership gave victory to their team. Take a look at the top 10 news of today.

Top 10 News: Today, the second phase of voting is on 93 seats in 14 districts of Gujarat. The districts where polling is to be held include Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panch Mahal, Dahod, Vadodara and Chhota Udaipur. Strict security arrangements have been made at the polling station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote in large numbers by tweeting. He told in the tweet that he will cast his vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 am. BBThe match was played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Watch all the top 10 news in the video.



