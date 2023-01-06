Top 10 News: Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra To Reach Panipat, Rahul Gandhi Can Come To Meet Mother Sonia Gandhi In Hospital
Top 10 news: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Haryana’s Panipat today. Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will run from January 6 to January 10. After this, it will enter Punjab on 11 January. Take a look at top 10 news of January 6.
Top 10 news: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Haryana’s Panipat today. Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will run from January 6 to January 10. After this, it will enter Punjab on 11 January. At the same time, due to the yatra, the Panipat-Khatima highway and the Kandhla-Kairana road are closed today. At the same time, this highway will be opened after the Yatra reaches Panipat. Rahul Gandhi’s state level rally will remain in Haryana till January 10. During this, Congress will show its strength on GT Road through Bharat Jodo Yatra Padyatra. Watch all the top 10 news in the video.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 9:47 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Cold Wave Turns Deadlier in Kanpur, 25 Dead in a Day Due to Heart Attack And Brain Stroke. Deets Here News
[ad_1] Doctors asserted that the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attacks...
Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Check Price, Features, Mileage And More News
[ad_1] LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: AMG E 53 Cabriolet is two-door, four-seat convertible car The AMG E...
Which Fertility Treatment is Better For Women? Expert Speaks News
[ad_1] Before consulting a doctor about your situation, you should be aware of the differences between IUI and IVF. IUI...
35 Flights DELAYED at IGI Airport as Dense Fog Continues to Envelop Delhi News
[ad_1] Flights Delayed at IGI: Around 35 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continues to envelop parts of...
Toss Timings, January 06, 2023 1 PM IST News
[ad_1] Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA...
You Should Not Be Playing An International Game; Gautam Gambhir Slams Arshdeep Singh After His Five No Balls Against Sri Lanka News
[ad_1] After Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first, the Indians conceded 55 runs without any success in...
Average Rating